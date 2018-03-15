Harrisburg train station nearing renovations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Transportation Center is set to be renovated.

“If you think about the railroad as sort of your house, and you can get on the train and off the train, we want to improve that entrance and improve the overall user experience,” said Todd Fauver, PennDOT’s deputy secretary for multimodal transportation.

The $15 million project includes improvements to the decades-old building. It also includes plans to create retail and commercial space.

“We want to try to improve that entrance, improve the overall user experience, and we want to make that whole area more attractive for economic development, creating jobs, and better utilizing the property that is in that area,” said Fauver.

The money for the project is coming from the state and federal governments. PennDOT says the design is 90 percent complete. It will begin looking for contractors in the summer.