The original art auction, “Art Builds Homes” has been a unique way in which the art community has supported Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Over the past 12 years the auction has raised nearly $300,000, and we attribute the auction’s success to the sponsors, donors, the buyers, and most importantly the artist who generously donated their art.

The event will take place March 23 at the Hershey Country Club at 6pm. Learn more about the event in the video above.