Grove Collaborative to create 100 new Lancaster County jobs

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Grove Collaborative, an online retailer of natural home and personal care products, says it will create 100 new jobs when it expands its operations into Lancaster County.

The company announced Thursday that it will consolidate and expand its distribution operation into a new location in West Donegal Township to meet its growing needs.

Grove said it will invest approximately $645,000 into the project, which will create 100 new, full-time jobs and retain 135 more over the next three years.

The company received a funding proposal from the state Department of Community and Economic Development for a $50,000 grant and $200,000 in job creation tax credits.