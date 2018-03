CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) Police said a Geisinger Holy Spirit employee was caught on surveillance video stealing from the hospital’s kitchen on three different occasions this year.

Dajuan Rickards, 43, is charged with theft.

The director of security at the hospital told police Rickards was seen taking several cans of crab meat from the kitchen, a five pound bag of diced chicken, and some other unidentified items between January 13-February 25.