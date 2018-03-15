Fulton Theatre Presents: Guys and Dolls, Now- March 31

The Fulton Theatre is presenting the classic musical Guys and Dolls live on the Fulton Stage now through March 31st.

Guys and Dolls is one of the great american classic broadway musicals. With shows-stopping numbers like “Luck Be A Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat”, there is something for everyone.

We’re chatting with two of the stars to learn more about the show.

You can check out Guys and Dolls every Tuesday through Sunday at The Fulton until March 31st. Learn more online or in the video above.