Etters man charged with having child pornography

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A federal grand jury has indicted an Etters man on child pornography charges.

Robert T. Donelon, 55, of Etters, Pennsylvania, was charged in the indictment on Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney David Freed said the indictment alleges that on Jan. 10, Donelon possessed images depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Donelon also is accused of receiving child pornography over the internet.

Freed said the indictment also seeks forfeiture of all electronic equipment connected with the images of child pornography.

