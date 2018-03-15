Duncannon man dies in crash on Route 11/15

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 11/15 late Wednesday.

John E. Osborne, 49, of Duncannon, was ejected from a 1993 Honda Accord about a half-mile from the Harrisburg/Lewistown ramp in Penn Township around 9 p.m., state police in Newport said.

Osborne was traveling northbound in the left lane and overcompensated in a right turn, police said. The Honda left the roadway, rolled along an embankment to the right, then rolled back onto the roadway.

Osborne was pronounced dead at the scene.