LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Fire crews are battling a blaze at a Lancaster Township apartment complex.

The fire at the Kensington Club Apartments started as crews were working on a roof, but the cause is not known.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Fire is still visible at building at Kensington Club Apartments. pic.twitter.com/ZS3ZRZh9dY — Andrew Forgotch (@ForgotchABC27) March 15, 2018