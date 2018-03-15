Columbia man jumps out window as police serve arrest warrant

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been arrested on aggravated assault and conspiracy, according to Columbia Borough Police.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the 600 block of Walnut Street on September 3rd, according to a press release.

Investigators say 22 year-old Randy Howard jumped out of a second floor window while officers were serving an arrest warrant.

He was quickly apprehended in the backyard, according to police.

