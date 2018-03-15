Children’s tents sold at Home Depot recalled

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – More than 80,000 children’s tents sold at Home Depot have been recalled because a fiberglass support rod can break, splinter and become sharp.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 270 reports of rods breaking on the Playtime Pals Pop-Up Hideaway Huts, including two reports of bruises and lacerations.

The tents were sold during November 2017 in four animal themes: a pink hippo, brown dog, blue shark, and orange tiger.

The commission said people should immediately stop using the recalled tents and return them to Home Depot for a full refund or store credit.

