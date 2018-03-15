Central York briefly evacuates high school for bomb threat

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Central York High School briefly evacuated students, faculty, and staff after a tip about a possible bomb threat Thursday morning.

The high school was evacuated around 8:15 a.m. and classes resumed around 8:45 a.m., according to a statement from the district.

Police searched the building and determined it was safe. The investigation is ongoing, but Central York administrators said there is nothing to show the threat was connected to their high school.

They said the evacuation and search were conducted in “an overabundance of caution.”

A threat closed the Central York School District for three days last month. A 13-year-old girl who was a student at the middle school has been charged with 15 felony counts regarding that threat.