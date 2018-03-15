Berks County man arrested after police pursuit

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — State Police have arrested a Berks County man after getting reports that a truck was driving the wrong way on PA 283 in Dauphin County.

Steven Polischeck, 57, of Boyertown, Berks County is in custody.

State Police say this all started around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when they first received reports of a red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driving erratically on PA 283 West. The truck reportedly continued onto 283 South, driving in the wrong direction and swerving at oncoming vehicles.

After hitting a sedan, police say the truck continued driving the wrong direction onto I-83 South where a State Police cruiser tried to intervene near the Union Deposit Exit.

Police say the truck rammed the State Police cruiser head-on and began pushing the cruiser. The State Police Trooper fired a the truck, which then flipped around, fled south on I-83 and hit a different police cruiser.

The truck fled the wrong way up the Union Deposit ramp and headed west on Union Deposit Road toward Harrisburg.

Police ended the chase on South 25th Street by using a Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver and Polischeck was taken into custody.

According to State Police, Polischeck hit multiple civilian vehicles during the incident. Those passengers suffered minor injuries.

Two State Police cruisers were hit with one trooper suffering minor injuries.

After the incident, I-83 South was shut down for several hours in Dauphin County while police investigated.

Polischeck is awaiting arraignment for charges including aggravated assault by motor vehicle and other offenses.