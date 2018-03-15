7 area stores to close following Toys R Us liquidation

By Published:

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It seems like Toys R Us kids will be forced to grow up now that the toy retailer has announced it will close all 740 of its U.S. stores.

It’s estimated that 30,000 people will lose their job as a result of the liquidation. For employees and shoppers at the Mechanicsburg location, the announcement was devastating.

“People who want to physically shop in this area, I’m not really sure where they’re gonna go,” said Kim Leutes, owner of PartyandToy.com, an online toy retailer.

Some people hope the market will change.

“Things go in cycles, so I think maybe people in another 20 years will be tired and maybe want to take their kids to a store,” said Sherrie Leithauser, a shopper.

The store announced bankruptcy in September.

