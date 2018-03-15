4 headed to court for fatal overdose cases

By Published:
From left: Ivy Zerphey, Alejandro Yens, Joseph Colomba, and Nicholas Reynolds

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Four people are headed to trial on charges related to four separate overdose deaths in Lancaster County.

District judges sent the cases to county court after preliminary hearings were held or waived this week. All are charged with drug delivery resulting in death and related crimes.

Ivy J. Zerphey, 21, of Lancaster, is accused of providing heroin to a 30-year-old Landisville woman found dead in her home in December. She waived a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Alejandro Yens, 18, also of Lancaster, is accused of providing a fentanyl-heroin batch to a 27-year-old Elizabethtown woman who died in November. He waived a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Joseph Colomba, 19, had a preliminary hearing Monday regarding the February death of a 34-year-old Millersville man. Colomba is already serving an 8-to-20-year sentence for supplying a fatal batch of heroin to a Lancaster County man in 2016.

Nicholas A. Reynolds, 26, of Lancaster, also had a preliminary hearing Monday regarding the December death of a 27-year-old East Donegal Township man.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s