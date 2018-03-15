4 headed to court for fatal overdose cases

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Four people are headed to trial on charges related to four separate overdose deaths in Lancaster County.

District judges sent the cases to county court after preliminary hearings were held or waived this week. All are charged with drug delivery resulting in death and related crimes.

Ivy J. Zerphey, 21, of Lancaster, is accused of providing heroin to a 30-year-old Landisville woman found dead in her home in December. She waived a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Alejandro Yens, 18, also of Lancaster, is accused of providing a fentanyl-heroin batch to a 27-year-old Elizabethtown woman who died in November. He waived a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Joseph Colomba, 19, had a preliminary hearing Monday regarding the February death of a 34-year-old Millersville man. Colomba is already serving an 8-to-20-year sentence for supplying a fatal batch of heroin to a Lancaster County man in 2016.

Nicholas A. Reynolds, 26, of Lancaster, also had a preliminary hearing Monday regarding the December death of a 27-year-old East Donegal Township man.