2nd person arrested for robbery of Uber driver

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A second person has been arrested for the robbery and beating of an Uber driver.

Paulajo Kearney, 19, of York, is charged with robbery, theft, and conspiracy regarding the incident early Tuesday in the first block of East College Avenue, Elizabethtown police said. She was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

Brett T. Brown, 20, of Elizabethtown, was arrested Wednesday on counts including robbery and aggravated assault. His bail at the prison was set at $500,000.

Police said the victim was hired to drive Brown and Kearney from York. The driver was then robbed and struck on the head and arm with an unknown object.