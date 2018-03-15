It’s hard to make a crossover gorgeous, but Alfa Romeo has done it. The Stelvio is based on Alfa’s award-winning Giulia sedan.

Purists say Alfas should be red. I think the Monte Carlo Blue works well, too.

Not only is it beautiful from every angle, it has the right stuff for fun driving. All-wheel drive is standard. The interior is a bit on the bland side, but it is truly a driver’s cockpit. Aluminum accents are an extra $300.

Seats are good, so is optional Harman Kardon sound. Certainly, there are better video interfaces on the market, but it’s all pretty intuitive.

Just leave the drive control in “D” for Dynamic and let the fun begin. The only transmission available, an 8-speed automatic, rips through gears at a frantic pace.

Rear seat legroom is good. Even though this really is a sports car type of crossover, Alfa Romeo spent some time on details in the cargo hold. There are sliding tie-downs on both side, an AC outlet, and even the flat fix kit – there is no spare – is in a neat embroidered, zippered case.

Under the carbon fiber hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four with 280 horsepower. A twin-turbo V6 with a scorching 505 horsepower is available.

There is some lag in throttle response, but with super quick ratio steering, excellent brakes, and just right balance, the Stelvio is a blast to drive.

So, for the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, I say thumbs up to great handling, great styling, and practicality; thumbs down to throttle response lag.

I averaged about 24 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker is $52,435.