Wolf Administration releases “Opioid Data Dashboard” to help fight overdoses and addiction.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Health Secretary and Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine says more than 4,600 people died of an overdose in Pennsylvania in 2016 and she expects the final numbers for 2017 will be even higher.

Levine says the Wolf Administration continues to look for ways to fight the epidemic. In January, Governor Wolf signed a statewide disaster declaration for the opioid epidemic in an effort to

devote more resources to the problem.

Levine announced that the administration has launched the Opioid Data Dashboard to provide information to the public about the severity of the crisis.

“The Data Dashboard is a living document, said Levine, “We will continue to refine the dashboard, and have new data streams coming in to inform the public of our efforts as well as efforts from counties and communities throughout the state.”

Levine says the information will allow the Opioid Operational Command Center, local officials and all entities involved in the fighting the opioid crisis, to have a better idea of what kind of response is needed.

Anyone who is in need of help or knows someone that is struggling with addiction, should call 1-800-662-4357.