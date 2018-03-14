Witnesses sought to West Cocalico crash that critically injured child

Published:

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for witnesses to a crash that seriously injured an 8-year-old passenger.

Ephrata police said the crash occurred Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Mount Airy Road, in West Cocalico Township.

A red Mazda sedan driven by an 18-year-old Stevens man lost control and collided with a red Pontiac driven by a 28-year-old Denver woman.

The 8-year-old passenger is in critical condition at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Witnesses should call Ephrata police Sgt. Philip Snavely at 717-738-9200 ext. 231.

