Walmart’s online same-day grocery ready for prime time

NEW YORK (AP) – Walmart is expanding its same-day online grocery delivery service to more than 40 percent of U.S. households, or 100 metro areas, by year-end as it tries to keep pace with online leader Amazon.com.

The service is currently available in six markets.

Walmart is building on its online grocery pickup program that uses personal shoppers to pick items and then take them to shoppers’ cars parked at the curb. It says it will continue to use ride-hailing services like Uber to deliver the goods to shoppers’ homes as it expands the service.

Shoppers pay a flat fee of $9.95 but they are also required to spend at least $30 per order.

Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods Market last year has raised the stakes in the grocery wars.