Upper Allen man ordered to court for child pornography

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Upper Allen Township man is headed to trial on child pornography charges.

Johnathon E. Savage, 45, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Township police said they searched Savage’s home in August after an online investigation into the sharing of child pornography. Savaged was arrested in February after laboratory examination of evidence seized during the search.

He is charged with possessing and disseminating child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

By waiving the hearing, Savage did not admit guilt but conceded prosecutors have enough evidence for a trial.