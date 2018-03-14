STUDY: 4 Midstate counties ranked healthiest in PA

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Midstate counties have been ranked among the top ten healthiest counties in Pennsylvania.

That means residents of Cumberland, Lancaster, Franklin and Adams counties don’t just live well, they live longer, according to countyhealthrankings.org. Neighboring Chester County ranked number one on the list, while Philadelphia ranked lowest in 67th place.

The study says residents are healthier because they have access to health care, education and employment. They also have higher incomes and live in neighborhoods with lower crime rates.

Here’s how the Midstate ranked:

6th – Cumberland County

8th – Lancaster County

9th – Franklin County

10th – Adams County

15th – Lebanon County

27th – Perry County

43rd – Dauphin County

Researchers say the study was created to point out health disparities and spark change.

Monica Lazur, youth wellness coordinator for UPMC Pinnacle, says some Dauphin County residents don’t have the same access to a healthier lifestyle as other counties.

“There are some unique challenges that our residents face here in Dauphin County due to lack of awareness, lack of resources, transportation barriers,” said Lazur. “There’s a challenge of living healthy on a budget, [it] can really affect the way that we live.”

Lazur says work is already underway to change things in the Capitol City, with more grocery and corner stores offering healthier options like fresh vegetables. Still, she says more work needs to be done to see Dauphin County rise in next year’s rankings.

No matter where you live, health experts say exercise can be as easy as making a dance routine — and nutrition can be as easy as adding more colors to your plate.