Staying cold and gusty for the rest of the week

As the Nor’easter continues to push through New England, strong winds will wrap around behind it and affect our region once again today. Today’s winds will be slightly stronger than yesterday, gusting near 35 mph at times. Expect a fair amount of clouds today too, mixing with sun at times, and a few snow showers too. Highs will stay chilly, around 40 degrees this afternoon. Tonight will be cold and gusty with lows dipping into the upper 20s. It will feel more like winter today than a week before Spring! Tomorrow will bring another breezy day with stray rain and snow showers around. Highs will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Another reinforcing shot of cold air is on the way for Friday. This will allow for more winds to develop Friday into Friday night. St. Patrick’s Day weekend starts chilly, but we bounce back Saturday afternoon warming near 50 degrees. Sunday will be similar with a chilly morning, followed by a milder afternoon. Both weekend days should feature plenty of sunshine. Harrisburg’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is Sunday…so the weather should cooperate for those wanted to partake in any celebrations this weekend. A look ahead to next week shows signs of another coastal storm trying to develop. Some rain and/or snow could be on the way by next Tuesday…the first day of Spring! We’ll track it for you and keep you posted. Stay tuned!