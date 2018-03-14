Some midstate students plan to join nationwide walkout at 10am

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – At 10am students at Hershey High are joining millions of others students across the country demanding a nationwide change in gun control.

The walkout will last 17 minutes,

showing solidarity for the 17 people killed one month ago today in the Valentine’s day attack at a Florida high school.

Organizers urge students from elementary schools to universities to participate, as well as parents, teachers and other employees.

At Hershey High School, students will be walking through the hallways linked arm in arm.

Every school in the midstate has their own plan, some schools are helping students coordinate, other programs are letting the students organize and lead. Some schools are prohibiting the event, saying students who participate will be punished.

ABC27 caught up with students from Carlisle Highschool who are participating. They say the time is now.

A 12th-grade student at Carlisle High School, Madeline Starling said “It’s a time to remember the victims of Parkland and have a moment of silence for them. [It’s a time] to have student speakers talk about what we feel passionate about which is sensible gun control.”

An 11th-grade student at Carlisle High, Ava Wendelken said “It’s been a big fear for all of us since Sandy Hook. We’ve attended school and been afraid that something might happen.”

The walkouts begin nationwide at 10 am.