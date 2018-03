SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Dauphin County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old.

Tanner Webb was last seen on March 13.

According to Swatara Township Police, he left his residence around 7:30 p.m. and was not wearing a jacket.

Webb is 5’7” and weighs 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call Dauphin County Communications at (717) 558-6900.