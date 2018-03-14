Police arrest escapee accused of home invasion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An escaped inmate accused of an armed home invasion robbery in West Hanover Township last month has been captured, police said.

Vincent J. Crockenberg, 25, was arrested last week in the Philadelphia area. He was moved to Dauphin County Prison on Tuesday.

Crockenberg is accused of escaping from the Keystone Correctional facility on Feb. 18. Eight days later, police say he broke into a home in the 7200 block of Linglestown Road, pointed a small handgun at the resident, and demanded money. The victim was not injured.

Crockenberg then fled the home, and local schools were briefly placed on lockdown as troopers searched for him.

Crockenberg is charged with burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, and numerous related charges. His bail at the prison is set at $250,000.