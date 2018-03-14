PA Safe Caucus taking aim at gun control legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the Pennsylvania Safe Caucus pointed to a number of bills they wanted to see not only discussed, but passed by the legislature.

Jami Amo was a 15-year-old high school freshman when two gunmen opened fire at her school, Columbine High, 19 years ago. “There are tens and thousands of people, just like me, who have lived the terror of a shooting in their schools,” said Amo.

“There was an outpouring of thoughts and prayers. But, there was no legislation. And this trauma rippled through our community and the shootings kept happening.”

The Caucus want to see nearly a dozen pieces of legislation including bans on bump stocks and large-capacity magazines, to more rigourous background checks for gun buyers. Which Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey has also been pushing.

“I do think it is reasonable to require a background check on commercial gun sales,” said Toomey.

Caucus members say many of the bills they’re pushing for have bipartisan support, but say they need more. “We need the NRA and members of the NRA to join us. We are not against them,” said Rep. Ed Gainey of Allegheny County.

The N-R-A’s position on school safety isn’t less guns, but more security. “It should not be easier for a madman to shoot up a school than a bank or a jewelry store,” said Wayne LaPierre.

“If we don’t do something as a society to help our kids live better lives, than what world are we leaving to them?,” said Gainey.