Pa. House passes consumer protection bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state House of Representatives has approved a pair of bills to help people affected by data breaches.

House Bill 1846 would require companies, organizations, government agencies, and school districts to notify people whenever personal information has been compromised.

The notice would have to include the date of the breach, the type of information that was compromised, and toll-free numbers to credit reporting agencies.

A companion measure, House Bill 1847, would waive the fee for credit freezes, and people would be provided with three years of free credit monitoring.

Both bills passed the state House on Tuesday and are awaiting a vote in the Senate.