Pa. bill would require schools to test water

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced legislation that would require schools to test their drinking water each year.

State Reps. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) and Patrick Harkins (D-Erie) said their proposal, House Bill 2025, would help address the threat of lead.

Boback said from 2012 to 2015, Pennsylvania topped the list of states for the number of times that elevated lead levels were found in daycare and school drinking water.

The legislation would establish regular testing of all water used for drinking and cooking, and it would require that test results are shared with parents.

Boback said the measure also would set a statewide standard for lead in school water to 5 parts per billion, the same standard for bottled water in Pennsylvania.