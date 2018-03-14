Man gets up to 12 years for selling fatal drug dose

Patrick C. McEvoy

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 12 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin that caused the death of an Ephrata man in 2016.

Patrick C. McEvoy, 26, recently pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and related charges. In exchange for his guilty plea, McEvoy will serve 5 to 12 years in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

As part of his sentence, McEvoy was ordered to pay $2,476 in restitution related to the victim’s funeral costs.

Prosecutors said McEvoy sold heroin to the 25-year-old man, who died inside a business complex on East Main Street on July 27, 2016. An autopsy showed he died of “acute morphine and fentanyl toxicity.” Morphine is a by-product of heroin.

 

