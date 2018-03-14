Lancaster Barnstormers release outfielder

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Barnstormers have released outfielder, Darny Vasquez.

The decision comes after a recently made public video allegedly shows the 24-year-old in a domestic violence incident.

A television station in Corpus Christi, Texas, KRIS6, says Vasquez was accused of hitting his girlfriend back in 2016 when he played for a team in Texas.

KRIS6 says the case against Vasquez was dismissed after he complied with conditions set by his plea deal.

In a statement, The Barnstormers manager, Ross Peeples, said “There is no choice but to sever the relationship,” “Neither I, nor the Barnstormers’ organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior.”

