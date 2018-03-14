Lamb declares victory in special House race

Conor Lamb
In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, photo, Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, talks about his campaign at his headquarters in Mount Lebanon, Pa. A Pennsylvania congressional race offers an early test of Democrats’ and Republicans’ arguments over the new tax law. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democrat Conor Lamb is declaring victory in a southwestern Pennsylvania congressional election that is rocking the political landscape ahead of the November midterm elections.

The Associated Press has not called the race. Unofficial returns show Lamb with a narrow lead over Republican Rick Saccone as absentee ballots are still being counted.

A Marine veteran, Lamb told supporters “it took a little longer than we thought, but we did it” and “Mission accepted.”

Lamb thanked supporters for a team approach in the Republican-leaning district that President Donald Trump won by 20 points in 2016. Trump campaign twice for Saccone.

The special election was needed to replace Republican Tim Murphy, who resigned in October.

