Harrisburg University mourns loss of ‘people’s scientist’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Stephen Hawking died at the age of 76 on Wednesday.

He was first diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease in 1963. Many doctors thought he wouldn’t live another two years, but he spent the next five decades shaping the way the world approaches science.

Professors at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology said Hawking was known as the “people’s scientist.” He had the ability to break down highly complex subjects into simple concepts that anyone could understand.

“It had complexity, it had depth, but it was written so that anyone could understand it, and I think that’s what he brought to the world,” said Robert Furey, professor of forensics and ecology.

Although the world is in mourning, many people felt like the date of his death, Pi Day, was appropriate.