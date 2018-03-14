Elizabethtown man charged in robbery of ride-share driver

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man was arrested after he robbed and assaulted a ride-share driver early Tuesday, police said.

Brett T. Brown, 20, of Elizabethtown, is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and related offenses.

Elizabethtown police said Brown hailed a ride-sharing service to drive him from York, then robbed and struck the driver on the head and arm with an unknown object when they reached the first block of East College Avenue around 5:46 a.m.

Brown was arrested after a search of the area and placed in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.