East Lampeter man gets prison for having, sharing child pornography

By Published:
Erich Rock

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An East Lampeter Township man will serve up to 10 years in prison for having child pornography.

Erich Rock, 37, recently pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to five felony charges. In exchange for the plea, Rock will serve 3 to 10 years in prison.

He must also register his whereabouts with police for the next 25 years.

The district attorney’s office said police found numerous videos depicting child pornography on Rock’s laptop computer last year. Police determined he shared at least one of the videos online.

