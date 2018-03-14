Duncannon couple accused of stealing from motorcycle club

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County couple is accused of stealing money a motorcycle club raised for charitable causes.

Gregory M. Lilly, 57, and Lisa E. Carl-Lilly, 55, of Duncannon, are charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds. They also face misdemeanor counts of bad checks and misapplication of entrusted property.

State police in Newport said Lilly and Carl-Lilly were the commander and treasurer of the ARMED motorcycle club and the only members authorized to make deposits and withdrawals from the club’s bank account.

The couple is accused of using money that was raised by club members for their personal use from February 1, 2016, to December 31, 2016.

Police said the couple also wrote several bad checks from the club account, knowing there were not enough funds for the checks to clear. One check was written out to the Children’s Miracle Network for $4,744.

The couple was placed in Perry County Prison on $20,000 bail each.