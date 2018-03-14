Autonomous work zone trucks get go-ahead in House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state House of Representatives is giving a green light to driverless trucks in roadway work zones.

The House on Tuesday approved legislation, House Bill 1958, that would allow PennDOT and the Turnpike Commission to use highly automated vehicles.

Automated trucks would be positioned at the end of work zones and mimic the moves of a control truck in the front. If a distracted driver veers into the work zone, it would be the automated truck’s job to take the impact and protect the construction crew.

The bill is awaiting a vote in the Senate.