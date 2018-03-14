Aggressive driving enforcement to start next week

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — If you drive aggressively, watch out. Police throughout the region are cracking down on aggressive drivers. Springettsbury Township Police say they investigated more than a thousand crashes last year, many of them caused by aggressive drivers.

A mother’s worst nightmare, losing a child, came true for Tracy Linn on January 10th, 2015. “Jake was involved in a crash with another boy and two other girls, and he had been killed,” Linn said.

Her 18-year-old son died in a crash along Kendale Road in Windsor Township. “There was another girl killed in the car. It was the driver’s sister,” Linn said. Police say the driver, Jake’s friend, was going 85 in a 35 mile-per-hour zone.

“He was the kind of person that was friends with everybody. He had an infectious laugh and smile,” Linn said.

Sgt. Brian Wilber with Springettsbury Township Police wants to prevent another tragedy. “We’ve had about 663 complains of erratic driving in 2017,” Wilber said.

The department will be actively watching for aggressive driving behaviors starting next Monday. Officers will target Route 462, also known as Market Street, and Route 30 looking for violations.

“Tailgating, weaving in and out of traffic, then on 462 we focus on red light violations and left turns,” Wilber said.

Tracy Linn is on her own mission working at The Center for Traffic Safety. “He’s always with me,” Linn said.

The statewide aggressive driving enforcement will continue through the end of April.