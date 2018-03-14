Advocates offer reward for information about dead dog

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Animal advocated are offering a reward for information about a dead dog found in Harrisburg.

One Dog At A Time is offering an undisclosed amount of money. The 4- to 6-month-old dog was found in her crate in the 500 block of Woodbine Street

“They’re a living being, and that’s where I’m at with that. No living being deserves any kind of treatment like that. Whether it be for fighting, neglect, abuse, it’s just uncalled for,” Todd Neal of Camp Hill said.

The dog was taken to the Department of Agriculture for further investigation. The group does not know if the puppy was used for dog-fighting.

Harrisburg Animal Control was not available to answer questions about the matter on Wednesday.