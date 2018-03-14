Adams County man faces numerous child rape charges

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police have charged 38-year-old James Howard Caviness with numerous counts in a child rape investigation.

According to State Police, Caviness is accused committing the act between 2014 and February of 2018.

The State Police Criminal Investigations Unit searched Caviness’ home, and he was arrested and charged with the following:

1 count of Felony Rape of a Child

2 Counts of Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child

2 Counts of Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault

1 Count of Felony Statutory Sexual Assault

1 Count of Felony Corruption of Minors

3 Counts of Felony Unlawful Contact with a Minor

2 Counts of Felony Sex Abuse of Children

1 Count of Misdemeanor Indecent Assault

1 Count of Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors