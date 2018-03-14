2 die in crash near Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people died and three teenagers were injured in a head-on crash in Washington Township on Tuesday.

Township police said Casey B. Devlin, 36, of Waynesboro, was driving a 2008 Acura Integra in the 5800 block of Buchanan Trail East and suddenly entered the oncoming travel lane, colliding with a 2010 Chevrolet Express van, just before 5 p.m.

Devlin died at the scene.

Michelle Pugh, 49, also of Waynesboro, was driving the van. She and her three passengers were flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where Pugh died at around 9 p.m.

Her passengers were ages 14, 15, and 17.