York plans crackdown on trash, weeds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of York may start cracking down on people who have high weeds and trash on their properties.

The city may re-enact and enforce its former point system. The ordinance would increase fines for each violation.

“You’re assigned a point, or a ding as I call it, and after X number of dings, we shut you down,” city council president Henry Nixon said.

The council is considering other initiatives. One would give small businesses a leg up when bidding on city contracts. Another would remove from city hiring applications the checkbox that asks if applicants have a criminal record.