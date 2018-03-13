West Perry parents still demanding answers on threat handling

ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Weeks after a student was charged with making a “kill list” with the names of classmates and staff, parents say the West Perry School District was honest enough with them about the threat investigation.

At a school board meeting Monday night, some parents called for superintendent Dr. Michael O’Brien to resign.

Joyce Rogers says her child was one of the names on the list, but she wasn’t informed until the district attorney’s office called her.

“They said my child is a victim of a kill list. I was shocked,” Rogers said. “The school knew and notified no one.”

The 14-year-old student high school student is accused of making the list on a school computer in November. He was charged as a juvenile with 34 counts of terroristic threats and 34 counts of harassment.

O’Brien says there was miscommunication, but again told parents that students were not in imminent danger. Parents at the meeting stood up and said their trust in the administration is broken. They called for O’Brien to step down.

“They should have come and told us something right away,” Rogers said, “They didn’t even have to give us all the specifics.”