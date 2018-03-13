Suez water warns of imposters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Suez water company says it’s heard reports of people masquerading as its employees in a portion of Swatara Township.

The company said the imposters called one customer and also knocked on the door of others, stating that they are from SUEZ and must test the water.

Suez said its employees visit a customer only after it receives a call from the customer regarding an issue that needs to be resolved. The employees will be in uniform, outfitted with the company logo that is also on their vehicle, and an identification badge.

If you experience an imposter at your door, contact police immediately.

