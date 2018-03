MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 20 fire crews were on standby Tuesday afternoon to fight a blaze at the Exel warehouse on Commerce Drive.

The call initially came in as a more serious two-alarm fire, but when crews arrived, they say they were relieved to find a small fire that was easily contained in the center of the building.

No visible damage could be seen from the front of the building.

Police are investigating the cause.