Police: Man moved body, failed to get help for overdose victim

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is charged because authorities say he failed to get immediate help when a woman fatally overdosed at his home last summer.

Jesse E. Gettle, 28, of Denver, is also accused of moving the woman’s body from his home, into her vehicle, then next to a detached garage where she was found dead.

Gettle is charged with misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter and abuse of a corpse.

According to charging documents filed by East Cocalico Township police, Gettle called 911 around 2 p.m. on Aug. 7 for a suspected cardiac arrest. Police arrived and found the 22-year-old woman dead.

Gettle initially told police he and the woman used heroin the previous night and she left his home around 12:30 a.m. He told police he did not see her again until he returned from work that afternoon.

When interviewed again, Gettle told police the woman become unconscious at his home and he moved her to her vehicle and then next to the garage. He said he went to work and called 911 when he came home.

Police said Gettle either transported and left the unconscious woman outside alone, knowing she had overdosed on heroin and fentanyl, without calling for medical assistance, or he transported and left the dead woman outside alone without calling the authorities.