Pa. bill would provide depression screenings for students

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced legislation to provide depression screenings for school students.

House Bill 2095 would offer the screenings for all sixth-graders and 11th-graders.

Sponsoring Reps. Judy Ward (R-Blair) and Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) said parents could opt out, and all results would be shared with parents but not the school.

Ward pointed out that schools already require other health screenings, such as medical and dental exams, vision and hearing screenings, and scoliosis screenings.

“I think the addition of a mental health screening to identify depression, when we know how many people today are afflicted with mental health issues, is a wise addition to every child’s health care,” she said in a statement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s