Pa. bill would provide depression screenings for students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced legislation to provide depression screenings for school students.

House Bill 2095 would offer the screenings for all sixth-graders and 11th-graders.

Sponsoring Reps. Judy Ward (R-Blair) and Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) said parents could opt out, and all results would be shared with parents but not the school.

Ward pointed out that schools already require other health screenings, such as medical and dental exams, vision and hearing screenings, and scoliosis screenings.

“I think the addition of a mental health screening to identify depression, when we know how many people today are afflicted with mental health issues, is a wise addition to every child’s health care,” she said in a statement.