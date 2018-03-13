Nor’easter leaves behind some snow on grassy surfaces, now breezy and chilly next two days

Light snow from a Nor’easter moving up the coast last night left behind anywhere from a coating to 3″ on grassy surfaces. Most roadways are just wet thanks to warm surface temperatures in the 40s from yesterday. Travel problems should be minimal this morning, but it looks like a winter wonderland out there in some backyards! The light snow should come to an end early today followed by partly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and occasional snow showers as the storm pulls away up into New England. Highs will be in the lower 40s today, but the winds will make it feel quite a bit chillier. Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions again. A few snow showers are also possible. Let’s rinse and repeat for tomorrow too. Wednesday will offer a few more clouds, a stiff breeze, and more snow showers. Highs tomorrow will be around 40 degrees.

By the end of the week, temperatures try and rebound slightly. It should get close to 50 degrees by the weekend, which now looks dry. The York St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday should be pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday now looks dry, with next week starting in the lower 50s too. Although the weather looks fairly quiet the rest of the week, it also will be cooler than average for March and feel more like winter than February did around here. If anything changes, we’ll keep you posted!