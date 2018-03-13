Midstate students prepare for ‘National Walkout Day’ in response to Florida school shooting

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Thousands of students across the country are expected to walk out of their classrooms on Wednesday in response to last month’s school shooting in Florida.

Students in the Midstate say they hope the walkouts will send a message to lawmakers.

“It’s been a big fear for all of us since Sandy Hook. We’ve attended school and been afraid that something might happen,” said Ave Wendelken, an eleventh grade student at Carlisle High School.

“We were so upset that something like this in our country still happens, and we all wanted to take action,” said Joshua Staley, a twelfth grade student at Carlisle.

Students have been busy organizing the walkout at Carlisle High, with some even staying after school to make signs for it.

“Some of the artwork is images, like words and phrases that have been key to this like enough is enough, gun control now and never again,” said Madeline Starling, twelfth grade student.

They say social media helped them mobilize. They even posted a mission statement on their “CHS Walkout” Twitter page.

“This is a time to remember the victims of Parkland and have a moment of silence for them…and to have student speakers talk about what we feel passionate about, which is sensible gun control,” said Starling.

But not all of their classmates will join them. The school says students have the option to attend the march or a non-political memorial service for victims. Some kids may also opt to simply remain in class.