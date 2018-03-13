MeToo, Time’s Up movements rally at Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The wrong kind of history was made last week when a sitting state lawmaker took out a protection from abuse order against another sitting lawmaker.

That had never happened before in Pennsylvania.

Ralliers from the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements called on that lawmaker, Republican Rep. Nick Miccarelli, to be expelled from the chamber. Miccarelli vehemently denies allegations made by fellow Rep. Tarah Toohil and other women who say he sexually assaulted them.

The protesters also called for Democratic Rep. Tom Caltagirone to be stripped of his committee chairmanship. Taxpayer money was used to settle a claim of sexual harassment against Caltagirone

“We’re calling time’s up; time’s up on sexual harassment, time’s up on fear, time’s up on the fact that staffers, aides, and even state representatives, elected officials in this building fear for their lives,” Jane Palmer of the Time’s Up Movement said. “That is unconscionable. That is wrong.”

Miccarelli strongly denies any wrongdoing. In a statement, he suggested he’s the victim of a smear campaign.