Lancaster woman missing for several weeks

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Lancaster woman who hasn’t had any contact with her family in several weeks.

Family members reported 56-year-old Rutnet Thomas as missing on Feb. 25 and she hasn’t been located since then, police said.

Her son told officers that Thomas previously left home in November. She was later found in New Jersey, wandering around on foot, after her car ran out of gas.

Her family believes Thomas was exhibiting the onset of dementia prior to the time she went missing, police said.

Thomas drives a green 2004 Hyundai Accent with a Pennsylvania license plate of EXL-8977.